Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) Price Target Increased by 11.83% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) has been revised to 4.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.83% from the prior estimate of 3.95 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNSL is 0.18%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 96,450K shares. The put/call ratio of CNSL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 39,395K shares representing 33.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,044K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSL by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 3,813K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 3,003K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,301K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSL by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From its first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.

