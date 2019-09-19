Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Moves 1.21%: What You Should Know

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) closed at $4.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 9.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 7.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 111.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $333.55 million, down 4.17% from the year-ago period.

CNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.33% and -4.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CNSL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CNSL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Wireless - Regional - Rural industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.