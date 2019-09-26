Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consolidated Communications (CNSL) closed at $4.73, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 14.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 5.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 111.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $333.55 million, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter.

CNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.33% and -4.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNSL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CNSL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Wireless - Regional - Rural industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.