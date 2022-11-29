Consolidated Communications Appoints Fred Graffam As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Communications (CNSL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Fred Graffam as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1, 2022. After a distinguished career of 36 years with the company, Steve Childers will transition from CFO to an advisory role until December 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Graffam's experience spans 30 years and includes financial management, operational leadership and accounting expertise within the technology and telecom industries at both public and private companies.

Most recently, Graffam served as executive vice president and CFO at Monitronics International, dba Brinks Home Security, a leading home security and alarm monitoring company.

Prior to this, Graffam was senior vice president of finance, investor relations and corporate development at DigitalGlobe, Inc., a technology company.

Earlier in his career, among other roles, he was a senior vice president of the North America/Asia Pacific regions at Level 3 Communications and he served in various finance and operating capacities of increasing responsibility at Comcast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.