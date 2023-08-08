CONSOL Energy Up 7% After Reporting Higher Earnings In Q2

(RTTNews) - CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the company reported a significant growth in second-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

Quarterly earnings grew to $167.72 million or $4.94 per share from $126.29 million last year.

Total coal revenue and other income increased to $660.97 million from $544.62 million.

Currently, shares are at 77.85, up 7.06 percent from the previous close of $72.92 on a volume of 415,282.

