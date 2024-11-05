CONSOL Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Consol Energy ( (CEIX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Consol Energy presented to its investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc., based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, is a leading producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and metallurgical coal, primarily operating in the Northern Appalachian Basin with significant mining operations and marine terminal facilities.

In the third quarter of 2024, CONSOL Energy reported a GAAP net income of $95.6 million and earnings per share of $3.22, supported by a strong production quarter despite operational challenges. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $179.2 million and generated a free cash flow of $121.8 million.

Key financial highlights included total revenue of $574.9 million and a dividend announcement of $0.25 per share. The Pennsylvania Mining Complex set a record with 7.2 million tons produced, while the CONSOL Marine Terminal shipped 4.7 million tons. The merger with Arch Resources remains on track, with completion expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the company reported no employee recordable incidents at key preparation plants, signaling strong safety performance.

Looking ahead, CONSOL Energy anticipates continued progress on its merger with Arch Resources, alongside a robust production outlook, with expectations to maintain strong cash flow and shareholder returns. The company remains committed to its strategic goals while navigating market dynamics and operational challenges.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.