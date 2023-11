(RTTNews) - CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), a producer of bituminous coal, Tuesday reported net income of $100.7 million or $3.11 per share for the third quarter, lower than $152.12 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue and other income in the quarter increased to $569.9 million from o $561.6 million last year.

