CONSOL Energy Offers Retention Bonuses Amid Merger

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from CONSOL Energy ( (CEIX) ) is now available.

CONSOL Energy Inc. has implemented a retention program, offering cash bonuses to retain key employees amid a merger with Arch Resources. The Compensation Committee approved a $100,000 bonus to Chief Accounting Officer John Rothka, paid in December 2024, highlighting strategic moves to maintain talent during corporate transitions.

For an in-depth examination of CEIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.