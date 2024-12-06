News & Insights

CONSOL Energy Offers Retention Bonuses Amid Merger

December 06, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

An announcement from CONSOL Energy ( (CEIX) ) is now available.

CONSOL Energy Inc. has implemented a retention program, offering cash bonuses to retain key employees amid a merger with Arch Resources. The Compensation Committee approved a $100,000 bonus to Chief Accounting Officer John Rothka, paid in December 2024, highlighting strategic moves to maintain talent during corporate transitions.

For an in-depth examination of CEIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

