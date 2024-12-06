CONSOL Energy Offers Retention Bonuses Amid Merger

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
An announcement from CONSOL Energy ( (CEIX) ) is now available.
CONSOL Energy Inc. has implemented a retention program, offering cash bonuses to retain key employees amid a merger with Arch Resources. The Compensation Committee approved a $100,000 bonus to Chief Accounting Officer John Rothka, paid in December 2024, highlighting strategic moves to maintain talent during corporate transitions.
For an in-depth examination of CEIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.