CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shareholders have earned a 161% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 161% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

CONSOL Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

CONSOL Energy grew its revenue by 26% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 161% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CEIX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, CONSOL Energy's total shareholder return last year was 161%. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CONSOL Energy you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

