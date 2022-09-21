CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CONSOL Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$173m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$577m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, CONSOL Energy has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%. NYSE:CEIX Return on Capital Employed September 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CONSOL Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CONSOL Energy here for free.

So How Is CONSOL Energy's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at CONSOL Energy, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at CONSOL Energy in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, CONSOL Energy has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 327% return in the last three years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

CONSOL Energy does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CONSOL Energy that you might be interested in.

