CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:CEIX) stock has dropped to US$29.93, but insiders may have sold too soon at a price of only US$16.58 a share

CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:CEIX) stock price has dropped 6.8% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$260k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Given that the average selling price of US$16.58 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CONSOL Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, John Mills, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$260k worth of shares at a price of US$16.58 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.93). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38% of John Mills's holding. John Mills was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CEIX Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.5% of CONSOL Energy shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CONSOL Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CONSOL Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at CONSOL Energy in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for CONSOL Energy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

