CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:CEIX) 28% Jump Shows Its Popularity With Investors

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 28% share price jump in the last month. The annual gain comes to 177% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Following the firm bounce in price, CONSOL Energy's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.8x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CONSOL Energy has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:CEIX Price Based on Past Earnings August 10th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, CONSOL Energy would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 200%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 3.5% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 42% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.5% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that CONSOL Energy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From CONSOL Energy's P/E?

CONSOL Energy's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of CONSOL Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for CONSOL Energy that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than CONSOL Energy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

