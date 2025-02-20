News & Insights

CONSOL ENERGY Earnings Results: $CEIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 20, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

CONSOL ENERGY ($CEIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $3.07 per share, beating estimates of $2.73 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $595,290,000, missing estimates of $797,895,000 by $-202,605,000.

CONSOL ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of CONSOL ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 3,263,974 shares (+7794.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,200,746
  • ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 634,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,641,947
  • HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 318,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,988,248
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 314,742 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,576,676
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 312,264 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,312,323
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 298,523 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,846,433
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 271,976 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,014,399

