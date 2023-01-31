CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CONSOL Energy CEIX is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before market open. CEIX delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

CONSOL Energy’s production volume in the fourth quarter is expected to have improved, courtesy of growing staffing levels and easing out of a supply chain bottleneck. CEIX’s earnings are likely to have benefited from metallurgical coal production and an improvement in average revenue per ton sold from the year-ago period.



CEIX’s ongoing outstanding debt reduction is expected to have had a positive impact on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONSOL Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.51 per share, which indicates 308.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $526.5 million, suggesting growth of 9.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CONSOL Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Consol Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Consol Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Consol Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: CONSOL Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CONSOL Energy sports a Zacks Rank #3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 9. PTEN has an Earnings ESP of +5.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Patterson-UTI Energy delivered an average surprise of 169.2% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of PTEN implies year-over-year growth of 133.2%.



Sunoco LP. SUN is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15. SUN has an Earnings ESP of +6.89% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Sunoco delivered an average surprise of 28.8% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Sunoco is $5.42 per unit, which indicates growth of 2.7% from the year-ago period.



Oceaneering International, Inc. OII. is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. OII has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #2.



OII delivered an average surprise of 33.4% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Oceaneering International is 31 cents per share, which indicates 82.4% growth from the prior-year period.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





