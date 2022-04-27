CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

CONSOL Energy CEIX is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, before the market opens. CEIX delivered an earnings surprise of 56.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

CONSOL Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from metallurgical coal production and an improvement in average revenue per ton sold from the year-ago period.



CEIX’s ongoing share repurchases and outstanding debt reduction are expected to have had a positive impact on the company’s first-quarter earnings. Further, proper cost management is likely to have positively impacted earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONSOL Energy’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share, which indicates 153.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $354.1 million, suggesting growth of 3.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CONSOL Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Consol Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Consol Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Consol Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: CONSOL Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CONSOL Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 2. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of Devon Energy is projected at 48.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Devon Energy is $8.13 per share, which indicates growth of 130.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Continental Resources, Inc. CLR is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 4. CLR has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The long-term earnings growth of Continental Resources is projected at 38.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Continental Resources is $10.93 per share, which indicates 134.6% growth from the prior-year period.



Pioneer Natural Resource Company PXD is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 numbers on May 4. PXD has an Earnings ESP of +2.37% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



Pioneer Natural Resource delivered an average surprise of 8.8% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Pioneer Natural Resource implies year-over-year growth of 133.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.