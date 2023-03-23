Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $52.92, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal company had gained 1.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Consol Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 156.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Consol Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.41, so we one might conclude that Consol Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

