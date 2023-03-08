Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.16, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal company had lost 5.92% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Consol Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 156.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. Consol Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Consol Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.41.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.