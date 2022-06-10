Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $52.91, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal company had gained 15.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 16.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.99, up 243.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $433.2 million, up 50.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +360.19% and +36.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Consol Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.41.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

