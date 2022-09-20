Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $65.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal company had lost 11.86% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 3842.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $474 million, up 218.1% from the prior-year quarter.

CEIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +363.59% and +49.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consol Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Consol Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3, which means Consol Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



