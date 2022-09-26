Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $58.91, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal company had lost 23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Consol Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3842.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $474 million, up 218.1% from the year-ago period.

CEIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +363.59% and +49.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Consol Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.5.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.