Consol Energy (CEIX) Price Target Increased by 10.73% to 108.80

The average one-year price target for Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) has been revised to 108.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.73% from the prior estimate of 98.26 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106.05 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from the latest reported closing price of 104.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consol Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEIX is 0.25%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 30,460K shares. The put/call ratio of CEIX is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 2,404K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 27.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,944K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing a decrease of 14.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 39.60% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,177K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing a decrease of 41.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 2.50% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 865K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 864K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Consol Energy Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of three large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. CEIX also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimoreand has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, CEIX also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States.

