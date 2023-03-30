Consol Energy (CEIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed the most recent trading day at $56.94, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal company had lost 2.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Consol Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 156.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Consol Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.41, so we one might conclude that Consol Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

