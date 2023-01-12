Consol Energy (CEIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.90, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal company had lost 17.79% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.39, up 294.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $520.9 million, up 8.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consol Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.05 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.51, which means Consol Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

