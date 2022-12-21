Consol Energy (CEIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $73.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal company had gained 11.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Consol Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 294.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $520.9 million, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.05 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion, which would represent changes of +436.41% and +57.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Consol Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Consol Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.85.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

