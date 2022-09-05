Consol Energy (CEIX) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Consol Energy (CEIX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CEIX crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

CEIX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 17.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider CEIX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting CEIX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.







