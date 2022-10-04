Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $69.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal company had lost 5.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.37% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 3842.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $474 million, up 218.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +363.59% and +49.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Consol Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.81.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



