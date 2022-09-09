Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $66.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal company had lost 4.7% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Consol Energy to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3842.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $474 million, up 218.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion, which would represent changes of +363.59% and +49.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Consol Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Consol Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.19, which means Consol Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



