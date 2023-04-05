Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Consol Energy (CEIX) closed the most recent trading day at $60.08, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the coal company had gained 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.34, up 156.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the year-ago period.

CEIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Consol Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.54.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Zacks Investment Research

