Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $54.88, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the coal company had gained 3% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Consol Energy to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 243.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $433.2 million, up 50.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +360.19% and +36.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consol Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Consol Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.16, which means Consol Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

