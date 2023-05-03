Consol Energy (CEIX) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Consol Energy said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $63.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 29.91%, the lowest has been 5.86%, and the highest has been 116.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 27.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consol Energy. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEIX is 0.26%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 33,790K shares. The put/call ratio of CEIX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consol Energy is 81.26. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.17% from its latest reported closing price of 63.90.

The projected annual revenue for Consol Energy is 2,652MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,429K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,813K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 4.56% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,267K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 1,062K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Consol Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of three large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. CEIX also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimoreand has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, CEIX also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States.

