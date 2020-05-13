CONSOL Coal (CCR) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s CCR first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of a penny per unit missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 85.7%. The bottom line also declined from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 54 cents.



Revenues



Revenues of $67.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71 million by 5.5%. Total revenues also declined 21.7% from $86.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was caused by lower contribution from its segments.



Highlights of the Release



CONSOL Coal’s first-quarter production amounted to 1.5 million tons, lower than 1.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The downside was due to reduced customer demand and a longwall move at Harvey mine.



Total costs in first-quarter 2019 were $62.7 million, down 11.5% from $70.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s cash was $0.2 million, down from $0.5 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Total long-term debt was $185.6 million as of Mar 31, 2020, up from $182.5 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Cash provided from operations during first-quarter 2020 was $16.7 million compared with $25.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



