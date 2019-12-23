Consilium agrees to sell its biggest division, shares soar

STOCKHOLM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's Consilium CONSb.ST has agreed to sell its biggest division, Marine & Safety, for 3 billion crowns ($318 million), news that sent its shares more than tripling in value on Monday.

The maker of fire and gas detection and navigation and emission monitoring systems for ships, properties, transportation and the oil and gas industry said in a statement it had agreed to sell the division to private equity firm Nordic Capital.

Consilium's shares were up 206% at 0822 GMT.

($1 = 9.4253 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely)

