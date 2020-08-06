Considering Minority-Owned Firms for Your IPO

Minority-owned firms (or diversity and inclusion firms) have played a growing role in initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent years, most notably with branded consumer companies with anticipated market capitalizations greater than $1 billion.

In light of ongoing national conversations on racial and gender equality, as well as an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, a broader cross-section of prospective issuers may wish to learn more about minority-owned firms and their respective capabilities. Here are a few things to consider as you navigate the topic:

What is a minority-owned firm? Minority-owned firms are often referred to as MWVBEs, or minority/women/veteran-owned business enterprises. Minority-owned enterprises include African American- and Hispanic-owned firms. Since 2018, MWVBEs have participated as underwriters on 39 U.S. IPOs. Figure 1 highlights MWVBEs that have been active on U.S. IPOs.

What do they offer? While MWVBEs are often active in debt capital markets, many MWVBEs are also focused on growing their equities businesses. Capabilities within equities vary by firm and may include: research, thought leadership/geopolitical knowledge, M&A advisory, relationship networking, as well as marketing and incremental distribution of IPO shares to a more diverse group of undercovered investors (a commonly cited reason for having MWVBEs on a deal).

How do they get paid? MWVBEs are compensated on IPOs as a co-manager listed on the cover of a prospectus. As detailed in a recent CNBC article, MWVBEs receive lower fees, on average, than non-MWVBEs. According to our analysis highlighted in Figure 2 below, average economics are 460 basis points lower for an MWVBE which translates into average deal fees ~60% lower than for a non-MWVBE. Underwriter selection is a zero-sum exercise with finite economics to allocate; therefore, the discussion may hinge on the relative value of adding another non-MWVBE co-manager versus including several MWVBEs with smaller economics paid to each firm.

MWVBEs also participate on IPOs as selling group members where they deliver shares to clients and retain the selling concession. Selling group shares are allocated for retail (approximately 10% of the deal on most tech IPOs), and they’re often distributed pro rata via the underwriting banks. However, selling group members on IPOs aren’t publicly disclosed, which makes it difficult to track involvement and fees for MWVBEs beyond underwriting.

How do they get involved on IPOs? MWVBEs secure participation on IPOs through several channels. As with other banks, an MWVBE may have an existing relationship with a company based on the firm’s capabilities and offerings. In addition, companies often make the decision to include firms out of a desire for a broader network and diverse share distribution and for the opportunity to convey a message of inclusion to investors, employees, customers, partners and other key constituencies. A high-profile issuer may also be contacted by an organization focused on promoting equality encouraging the inclusion of MWVBEs on the company’s IPO.

In addition to direct corporate interest, be it proactive or reactive, other involved parties may advocate for the inclusion of MWVBEs on IPOs as well. Lead-left bookrunners (i.e., bulge bracket banks) on larger deals often broach the subject of minority firm underwriters with issuers. Board members and IPO advisors may also suggest consideration of MWVBE participation on a company’s IPO.

As a result of heightened corporate interest and increased advocacy, the number of IPOs with MWVBEs has increased from five deals in 2017 to 15 IPOs in 2020 YTD. Figure 3 highlights some of the most recent companies to include MWVBEs as part of their underwriting syndicate, as well as summary statistics.

MWVBEs have seen positive traction based on their involvement in more IPOs, but there remains a disparity between the economics paid to these firms versus non-MWVBE underwriters, as noted earlier. In addition to seeking a more equitable share of the overall pie on IPO fees as a group, minority-owned firms have expressed that they want to be compensated based on the merits of what they offer versus other firms regardless of whether they’re MWVBEs. Closing the gap on dollars paid to MWVBEs will likely depend on the perceived value of each firm’s respective capabilities relative to other banks over time.

The key takeaway for companies: MWVBEs are participating on more IPOs, and prospective issuers across sectors should consider the value of including them as part of their offering.

Nasdaq’s Private Company Advisory (PCA) team brings extensive experience in IPO advisory, investor relations, and capital markets. We welcome the opportunity to inform your perspective as you assess key considerations ahead of a public company listing.

For more information, please contact the PCA team:

Jonathan Schaffer

Head of Private Company Advisory

jonathan.schaffer@nasdaq.com

Michael Berger

Associate

michael.berger@nasdaq.com