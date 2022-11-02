After a tumultuous year for global markets, investors may now be seeking investment opportunities in international stocks and more attractively priced developed international companies with strong fundamentals and the potential for sustainable earnings growth ahead.

In the upcoming webcast, Considering a Rebalance into International Stocks? A Conversation on BNY Mellon’s Concentrated International ETF, Matthew Camuso, ETF strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management; Tom Quinn, client investment manager at Walter Scott; and Roy Leckie, executive director of investment and client service at Walter Scott, will outline growth opportunities in the international markets and highlight an international investment strategy based on bottom-up, fundamental research that seeks to build a concentrated portfolio of high conviction investment ideas.

Specifically, the actively managed BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI), which is sub-advised by Walter Scott & Partners Limited, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon and a specialist in global equity, offers high concentration into international growth stocks by investing in 25 to 30 companies that exhibit the potential for long-term, sustainable growth.

The ETF relies on the high-conviction, disciplined approach to investing that Walter Scott is known for while investing in an area of the market that BNY Mellon believes has alpha potential. The investment process is characterized by a focus on the selection of stocks without reference to sector or benchmark weights.

"By applying a consistent philosophy and process, reinforced by an experienced and stable team, the BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF seeks the long-term appeal of equities and attractive risk-adjusted returns through investing in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth," according to BNY Mellon.

The fund seeks long-term total return by investing primarily in equity securities of companies within developed markets — as defined by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia, and Far East (EAFE) Index and Canada — excluding the U.S. The fund can also invest up to 20% in emerging market securities.

The underlying strategy has a "strong emphasis on long-term growth by targeting companies capable of sustainable wealth generation over the long term," according to BNY Mellon.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about international markets can register for the Thursday, November 3 webcast here.

