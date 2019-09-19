Consider This Underperforming Utility if the Pressure On Fed To Cut Rates Continues

Over the next few months, we can expect more pressure on the Fed to cut rates further. Whether that happens or not, investors can benefit from positioning themselves for just those demands.

If the reaction to yesterday’s Fed decision proved only one thing, it is that some people are hard to please. The market and the President had both been, in their own way, putting pressure on the Fed to cut rates at their meeting and they duly delivered. What followed was an initial selloff of stocks and yet more insults from Donald Trump, presumably because the 25-basis point cut wasn’t enough and there was no clear language promising more to come.

Once Fed Chair Jerome Powell started speaking and didn’t rule out more cuts the market recovered, but by then the message had already been sent: We want more!

Markets always attempt to predict the future, and the fact that so far, they and the President have managed to convince Powell to cut rates a couple of times means that they will think that it will work again, and more cuts are coming. That suggests that sectors, industries and stocks that benefit from low rates will probably outperform in the runup to the next meeting.

Utilities are one such sector.

Their generally high dividend payouts look more attractive in a low-rate environment, and their relative lack of sensitivity to economic conditions make them a “safe” play, even if the cuts are justified by worries about slowing growth. They are also protected by the fact that most of market worries are concerned about international issues, while utilities are focused on the domestic market.

The problem for investors though, is that none of that is news to traders. That is why the one-year chart for the Spider Utilities Sector ETF (XLU) looks like this:

Some people are attracted to momentum like that, but after nine months of steady upward movement, the risk/reward profile of any stock, or any other traded instrument for that matter, is weighted against you. Not only does it mean that upward potential is limited, it also means that the trade is somewhat crowded, which raises the specter of an exaggerated correction should things start to turn around.

Investing in the sector as a whole through something like the above, therefore, is not a particularly attractive proposition. If I can see that, others can too, which means that stocks in the sector that have underperformed on a relative basis are likely to be in demand as traders look for opportunities. Most of the stocks in the sector are at or very close to their highs and their Price to Earnings Ratios (P/Es) are elevated. That, however, isn’t true when it comes to Exelon (EXC).

As you can see, EXC is just under ten percent off its high, and it has a trailing P/E of 20.49, the third lowest of the fifteen stocks that make up the Dow Jones Utility Average. Yet, as you can also see from the chart, it is moving up right now. The relative weakness was in part because EXC’s yield of around 3.1% was below the average for the sector, so others were preferred by those positioning for expected rate cuts. That was addressed recently when the board voted to increase the dividend by 5% annually through next year and issued better-than-expected forward guidance.

There is a strong argument to be made that further interest rate cuts would be unwise. There are some signs of slowing growth, but a quarter percent cut probably makes very little difference. What is does do though, is leave less room for adjustments if things get worse. That, however, is not the point.

The political and market pressure on the Fed to cut again will likely intensify as the year ends. Based on yesterday’s news, there is no reason for traders to believe it won’t be effective, so utilities will continue to be in demand. In that context, Exelon’s underperformance over the last three months becomes an advantage, and the stock offers a decent, growing yield and a good chance of capital appreciation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.