Consider These 4 USAA Mutual Funds

USAA Investment Management Company allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services such as brokerage services and discretionary asset management. Founded 40 years ago, the company aims to offer the best options at low initial investments and reasonable entry points.

Last year, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. acquired USAA Asset Management Company. This comprises USAA’s Mutual Fund and ETF businesses and its 529 College Savings Plan. As of Aug 31, 2019, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. had $145 billion in assets under management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

USAA California Bond Fund USCBX seeks growth of interest income that is free from federal and California state income taxes. USCBX invests heavily in securities that are rated investment grade and issued by the state of California, its political divisions and other related government entities. It has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

John C. Bonnell is the fund manager of USCBX since 2006.

USAA New York Bond Fund USNYX invests mainly in investment-grade securities that are issued by the New York state and related government agencies. USNYX seeks to provide interest income free from federal income tax as well as New York City and New York State personal income taxes. The fund maintains a dollar-weighted portfolio whose average maturity is 10 years or higher. USNYX has three-year annualized returns of 2.1%.

USNYX has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to the category average of 0.80%.

USAA Managed Allocation Fund UMAFX seeks to raise its total return, which mostly comprises capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and fixed-income securities through investments in shares of other investment companies. These could include ETFs and REITs. UMAFX has three-year annualized returns of 1.2%.

As of the end of March 2020, UMAFX held four issues, with 26.64% of its assets invested in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all USAA mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

