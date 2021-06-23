Consider These 3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Thrivent Financial had $162 billion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020. It has invested in more than 20 solution-based mutual funds with over $23.8 billion in assets (as of 12/31/2020) and across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds.

Also, it serves more than two million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing options and has a strong competitive record.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Thrivent funds.

Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class S TAAIX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests majority of its assets in a combination of other funds managed by the Adviser and directly held financial instruments. This fund is meant for investors who aim for greater long-term capital growth and are comfortable with higher levels of risk and volatility.

It allocates the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities, and about a fourth of its assets in debt securities. TAAIX has three-year annualized returns of 13.6%. As of the end of March 2021, TAAIX held 1,086 issues with 0.64% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class A AASMX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of small companies. The market capitalization of these companies is equivalent to those included on the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small company market capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc.

AASMX has a three-year annualized return of 16.8%. Matthew D. Finn is the fund manager of AASMX since 2013.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests majority of assets in equity securities of small companies. The fund particularly focuses on companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to the ones included in the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. TSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%.

LBLAX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Thrivent mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.