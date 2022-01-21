Consider These 3 MassMutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning across the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $62.3 billion (as of Dec 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds, viz, MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX, MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class MDVYX and MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 MDBSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class aims to achieve a high total rate of return from current income while minimizing fluctuations in capital values. MSBYX invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of short-term investment-grade fixed income securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody's, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor's, or the equivalent by any NRSRO.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class has three-year annualized returns of 2.7%. MGSSX has an expense ratio of 0.62% compared to the category average of 0.68%.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class aims for long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of larger, well-established companies. MDVYX invests the majority of its assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, the value of which is based on stock prices.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class has three-year annualized returns of 17.1%. As of the end of December 2021, MDVYX held 236 issues, with 2.9% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds and government debt obligations. MDBSX seeks maximization of returns.

MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 has returned 7% in the past three years. Stephen Ehrenberg is one of the fund managers of MDBSX since 2017.

