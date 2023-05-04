Consider Buying Low on Preferreds in QPFF

Are we actually out of the woods yet on bank issues? The contagion seemed to reappear this week impacting PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and First Horizon (FHN). Yet during the latest Fed meeting, Fed Chair Powell shared that deposit flows at banks had eased. Should regional banks be nearing a bottom, it could be a good time for buying low on preferreds. The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is one avenue to do just that.



Preferreds can be a solid and reliable part of any investor's portfolio, offering the potential for premium yields and dividends. Traditionally, banks, including regional banks, are big players in the preferreds space. But with regional banks taking such a shellacking, valuations have fallen. Meaning now could make for an appealing entry point to the space.

While in the long term preferreds make sense, what about for the rest of this year? The yield curve may be worth keeping a close eye on given its impact on the lending environment for bank. If the current inversion of long term and short term yields gets closer to cooling off, that would be a telling detail for the overall health of the banking sector.

Want To Be Buying Low On Preferreds? Think QPFF

QPFF presents an intriguing option for those interest in buying low on preferreds given the situation banks are in. Given their "preferred" status, they aren't as cheap as other stocks, so a discount isn't often available, but QPFF has an added benefit. The quality ETF actually has somewhat less bank exposure compared to other preferred-focused strategies, so while it does provide inventors and advisors exposure to the space, it's diversified more. Add that to its provision of income to beleaguered managers, and the case for QPFF grows.

"Amid potentially shifting monetary, advisors have been seeking out actively managed strategies that can help generate income in a risk-controlled manner," said VettaFi's head of research, Todd Rosenbluth.

For those investors and advisors looking for income from yields and dividends that may be available at a cut price, QPFF could be worth considering. Charging 32 basis points, the ETF is actively managed and has seen a big flows uptick, rising to $45 million in AUM behind nearly $20 million in one month net inflows. With a 5.8% annual dividend yield, it may be a versatile tool for all types of portfolios in the months to come.

