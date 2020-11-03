US Markets

Conservative Mexican state of Puebla legalizes same-sex marriage

Contributor
Laura Gottesdiener Reuters
Published

The Congress of the Mexican state of Puebla voted to legalize same-sex marriages by an overwhelming majority on Tuesday, marking a step forward for LGBT rights in the predominantly Roman Catholic Latin American country.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Congress of the Mexican state of Puebla voted to legalize same-sex marriages by an overwhelming majority on Tuesday, marking a step forward for LGBT rights in the predominantly Roman Catholic Latin American country.

Long one of the more conservative regions in Mexico, Puebla joins the majority of Mexico's 32 states in recognizing same-sex marriages despite opposition from the Church and some traditionalist groups.

The push for marriage equality and LGBT rights has grown in Mexico over the last two decades, with discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation outlawed since 2003.

Still, advocates have also warned of rising violence against LGBT people in Mexico this year, especially transgender women.

Long governed by conservative administrations, Puebla is now in the hands of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).

While Lopez Obrador himself is careful not to alienate socially conservative voters, many in the left-wing base of his party are staunch supporters of socially liberal causes.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Editing by Tom Brown)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular