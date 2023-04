Conservative Anglican group says it has no confidence in Church of England leader

Anglicans split over same-sex unions, gay clergy

African churches take more conservative stance

Group meeting in Kigali criticises Church of England

Archbishop of Canterbury wants further discussions

NAIROBI, April 21 (Reuters) - A conservative group of Anglican church leaders said on Friday that it no longer had confidence in the leader of the Church of England (CoE) over his stance on same-sex unions.

Earlier this year the CoE - where the Anglican tradition originated - set out proposals to allow priests to bless same-sex couples in church after a civil marriage, while still not allowing them to get married in church.

The global Anglican church, comprising some 85 million people across 165 countries, has been deeply divided for more than two decades over issues such as ordaining gay clergy members and same-sex unions. Homosexuality is taboo in Africa and illegal in more than 30 countries there.

"Public statements by the Archbishop of Canterbury and other leaders of the Church of England in support of same-sex blessings are a betrayal of their ordination," the conservative group, the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), said in a statement at the end of a conference in Rwanda's capital.

"We have no confidence that the Archbishop of Canterbury nor the other Instruments of Communion led by him ... are able to provide a godly way forward that will be acceptable to those who are committed to the truthfulness, clarity, sufficiency and authority of Scripture."

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the CoE and spiritual leader of the global Anglican communion, has urged Anglican church leaders not to victimise homosexuals.

DISCUSSIONS

A spokesperson for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop of Canterbury's office in London, said many points in the GAFCON statement had been made previously.

"The Archbishop continues to be in regular contact with his fellow Primates and looks forward to discussing this and many other matters with them over the coming period," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The GAFCON conference in Kigali, which ended on Friday, brought together more than 1,300 delegates from 52 countries.

Among those at the forefront of opposing support for same-sex unions is Uganda's Anglican church, which strongly supports stricter laws there against homosexuality.

Uganda's president on Thursday sent back to parliament "for strengthening" a bill he supports that contains some of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ legislation.

GAFCON has previously said it was not intending to split from the Anglican communion but would oppose what it saw as a "false gospel" being preached in liberal Western churches.

Unlike the Roman Catholic Church, Anglicans are organised more as a federation of national churches without hierarchical lines of authority.

