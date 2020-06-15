Consequences of Mortgage Forbearance and How it Affects Retirees

One of the first responses by the government to the Covid-19 crisis was to allow any federally backed loan— which is the majority of residential mortgages—to temporarily go into forbearance. Everyone was allowed to stop making mortgage payments for up to 12 months— with no requirement to prove hardship.

Forbearance is typically allowed for a short time because of extenuating circumstances when a foreclosure has started or is imminent because of delinquent payments. However, this provision in the March stimulus bill was open to everyone by simply making a phone call. Millions of people made that phone call when they were doing fine financially. They were told by the media and sometimes their servicer that there were no negative consequences to deferring those payments into the future. That future date is sometimes 30 years from now or the end of their mortgage or whenever they moved. They were told that it would not affect their credit standing with any creditor or their credit score. However, it is reported on every credit bureau immediately even though the payments are not listed as delinquent.

In practice, there has turned out to be negative consequences that were not foreseen. While Fannie and Freddie and other government agencies are trying to fix the problem, it appears many of the borrowers who did nothing more than call their servicer and ask about forbearance are now being shut out of the mortgage marketplace.

Some only missed a month or two and were called back to work and resumed sending in their monthly payments. However, now some are finding out they are not eligible for a new purchase mortgage if they decided to upsize or downsize, or refinance at the new lower rates that are available. Because of the uncertainty of what Fannie and Freddie will buy—many lenders are not originating some mortgages that would have been automatically done in the past.

Five million households have already went into forbearance and those consequences are not clear at this point. Quite frankly it is a good idea not go into forbearance if you don’t have to. You may miss out on some important opportunities to borrow at a lower rate or be eligible for any type of loan in the future. This is not free money. While it will save money in cash flow; it will not save any interest expense. The amortization schedule is simply extended.

What does this tell us about the state of personal finances in this country? For years people have been told to keep 3-6 months cash flow as emergency funds in case something happens that causes you to miss a few paychecks. Obviously most people simply don’t have that. According to Bankrate’s Financial Security Index:

“Nearly three in 10 (28 percent) U.S. adults have no emergency savings. One in four have a rainy day fund, but not enough money to cover three months’ worth of living expenses.”

If this pandemic has taught the American people anything, it has taught the importance of a savings account so at least you can pay a mortgage or rent to keep a roof over your head. It often doesn’t take something as serious as a pandemic to upset the average household income. Job loss and illness is always a threat to any household.

The most avoidable financial problems were in the most vulnerable group, those over 62. We know this demographic has had the most casualties and have been impacted the most from this virus. But, their financial virus was avoidable. There is $7.1 trillion sitting in one asset class for those over 62 — home equity — that is typically illiquid for most seniors. There are 10,000 baby boomers turning 62 every day. Of those 10,000, 4000 of them are still making a mortgage payment. According to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, 26% of those over 80 still have mortgages. The vast majority of people over 62 with mortgages have over 50% equity in their homes. That would enable most of them to qualify for a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HEMC) insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) that would give them liquidity.

A HECM is also known as a reverse mortgage, and is hated or ignored by most seniors and financial planners. Yet it could have saved tens of thousands of retirements. Reverse mortgages still accrue interest, but they put mortgage payments into permanent “forbearance” that allows the borrower to make no required payments except for taxes and insurance, until the borrower moves permanently or passes away. Payments are optional and can be paid at anytime for tax purposes or simply a preference to create more equity instead of investing the cash elsewhere. But it is rare that it would make sense to put retirement income and assets into a low yielding illiquid account called “home equity.”

In light of the current Covid-19 issues, it would certainly be prudent for anyone over 62 to have the flexibility of a payment-optional mortgage. Making mortgage payments when cash flow decreases with a death or illness or when the market has decimated a portfolio simply does not make sense. The ability to put a mortgage loan into forbearance until a year after death is a powerful financial tool that far too few take advantage of. According to recent research, eliminating a mortgage payment in retirement typically results in more cash flow, lower income taxes, and even a larger legacy to pass on to the next generation. Perhaps many homeowners over 62 and their advisors should investigate the reverse mortgage forbearance option that is a life raft specifically designed for a storm like Covid-19. It is a better option than the coronavirus forbearance.

