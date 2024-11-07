Consensus Cloud Solutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.31, consensus $1.29

Reports Q3 revenue $87.8M, consensus $85.33M. “I am pleased with our Q3 results and the continued execution against our four point plan for 2024. Corporate and SoHo revenues were ahead of expectations, with Corporate revenues growing at their fastest pace in six quarters. Our continued strong operating performance and free cash flow allowed us to retire an additional $31 million of debt in the quarter and brings us very close to achieving our leverage goal. Since the program began approximately one year ago, we have retired $187 million of our debt.” said Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus.

