Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 32.30

The average one-year price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NasdaqGS:CCSI) has been revised to $32.30 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $28.05 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from the latest reported closing price of $27.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions. This is an decrease of 195 owner(s) or 53.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCSI is 0.10%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.61% to 18,837K shares. The put/call ratio of CCSI is 10.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,372K shares representing 12.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,795K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing an increase of 23.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 43.15% over the last quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management holds 1,253K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 20.94% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,170K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing a decrease of 40.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 717K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 44.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 32.97% over the last quarter.

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