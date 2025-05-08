Consensus Cloud Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.29, changing hands as high as $23.43 per share. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCSI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.78 per share, with $32.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.00.

