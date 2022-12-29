Conscious consumerism will be left on the shelf

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tough times mean tough decisions. In recent years more shoppers have forked out for organic and plant-based food. But persistent inflation and skimpier incomes, coupled with high input costs, will make it a tough year for conscious consumers and the companies that serve them.

Take plant-based meat substitutes. They produce 30%-90% fewer emissions than their animal-derived counterparts, but a pound of the stuff costs shoppers twice as much, according to the Good Food Institute, a think tank. That puts fake meat on the chopping block when buyers are watching their wallets. Numerator, a market researcher, reckons 29.8% of U.S. households bought planted-based meat alternatives in the year to Sept. 30 – 1.1 percentage points lower than in the previous 12 months.

It’s part of a broader onset of eco apathy. Market researcher Kantar surveyed attitudes towards plastic use among almost 100,000 consumers in 24 markets. The proportion of shoppers who were “highly concerned” about waste and took action accordingly was down 4 percentage points year-on-year to just 18%. Meanwhile 44% of consumers were uninterested and took little to no action, a 7 percentage point increase.

Companies that have been riding the sustainability wave are preparing for leaner times. Beyond Meat, a maker of plant-based burgers, announced in October that it was laying off 19% of its workforce and targeting positive operating cash flow in the second half of 2023. But weak demand will weigh on its top line, while high input costs will pressure margins. The price of U.S. pea protein isolate – a key ingredient in many meat substitutes – rose 10% between April 2021 and November 2022, according to Mintec Benchmark Prices. Forecasts compiled by Refinitiv suggest Beyond Meat’s revenue will shrink almost 1% in 2023, and its operating cash flow is still projected to be negative in the second half of the year. Sales at Oatly, which makes milk substitutes from oats, are projected to grow 25%, but it may still have to raise money.

There are some signs of hope for ethical consumers. UBS analysts note that significant rises in the price of grain, used in animal feed, could push up the cost of conventional meat more than that of plant-based alternatives. That would edge meat substitutes closer to their goal of one day costing the same, or less, than their animal-based equivalents. But in the meantime, 2023 looks set to leave a sour taste.

Follow @olivertaslic on Twitter

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2023. To see more of our predictions, click here.)

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.