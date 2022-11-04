Conscious capitalism falls behind in the polls

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As America heads to the polls on Tuesday, and the political climate gets more acrimonious, powerful companies have two choices. They can pick a side, or pick no side. From BlackRock to Twitter, more of them are trying to do the latter. Their bid to avoid unwanted attention comes with a cost, because the alternative to conscious capitalism isn’t democracy but apathy.

The world’s biggest asset manager is leading the race to be the corporate equivalent of Switzerland. BlackRock affirmed its commitment on Thursday to letting individual customers vote shares in companies at annual meetings, rather than BlackRock voting on their behalf. Rivals Vanguard and Charles Schwab are talking about the same. No wonder: Fink’s stance on combating climate change, mild as it may be, has got the firm into hot water. The state of Missouri has removed funds from BlackRock. South Carolina, Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana are making similar moves.

Meanwhile, having political enemies is becoming a badge of honor, so long as they’re on both sides. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, boasted on Wednesday that being attacked by both the political right and left simultaneously is “a good sign.” That’s not a new sentiment: Fink too said last month that being attacked by both sides means he’s “doing something right”. Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan recently told a conference in Washington the same thing.

Being neutral has an immediate benefit for corporate head honchos. Republicans, who are likely to make gains in next week’s midterm elections, have made a target out of companies that pursue what they call left-leaning goals. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has taken aim at “woke” capitalism by barring state pension funds from investing based on non-pecuniary goals. From the other side, New York’s City comptroller is “reassessing” its relationship with Fink’s firm because BlackRock isn’t being progressive enough.

Warlike words and divestment could easily become policy. Under former President Donald Trump, a major bank regulator proposed blocking lenders from denying lending to companies based on social or environmental considerations; in a future Republican government that initiative would likely resurface. BlackRock and Vanguard will have one eye on bills like the Republican-led Index Act, which would strip them of any discretion when it comes to casting shareholder votes.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that the U.S. corporate climate is turning towards bosses who say fixing the world isn’t their job. They are generally right, legally speaking. The problem is that investors don’t seem to think that voting on how companies impact the world is their job either. Roughly one-third of them cast ballots at shareholder meetings, according to investor communications firm Broadridge, even more dismal than the roughly-60% participation in U.S. presidential elections.

BlackRock’s bid to offer voting power to its clients might be doubly smart, of course. If fund investors simply choose to delegate decisions back to Fink’s firm, BlackRock will at least have a clear mandate to express its position on topics like diversity, fossil fuels, or whether an employer should be able to display an LGBT pride flag. Even so, the desire to avoid being a political target will put Fink under pressure to keep his views vanilla. In an embattled America, companies with convictions can’t easily win. If they stay silent, there will be many losers.

American voters will take part in mid-term elections on Nov. 8. Republicans need one seat to take control of the U.S. Senate, which is currently divided 50-50. In the House of Representatives, Republicans need to gain five seats to take control of the 435-member chamber.

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said on Nov. 3 that it would expand the number of clients eligible to choose how to vote at the annual meetings of companies whose shares are held in its funds. Chief Executive Larry Fink said in a letter to clients that he hoped every investor would one day have access to voting choice if they want it.

