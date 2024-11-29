Conroy Gold Announces Corrected AGM Timing

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (GB:CGNR) has released an update.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has updated the timing for its annual general meeting, now scheduled for 11 a.m. on December 18, 2024, at The Conrad Dublin Hotel. This correction ensures investors and stakeholders are informed of the accurate meeting details. Stay tuned to Conroy Gold’s website for further updates and information.

