ConocoPhillips' Willow project must be stopped pending appeal, groups say

By Clark Mindock

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Environmental and indigenous groups have asked a federal court in Alaska to temporarily bar ConocoPhillips from going forward with construction on its multibillion-dollar Willow oil and gas drilling project in the state's Arctic, arguing a stay is necessary to stop imminent cultural and environmental harms.

The Sierra Club, Alaska Wilderness League, the Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic and others on Wednesday filed a motion for an injunction asking U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage to block construction while they appeal her order upholding U.S. approvals for the $8 billion project.

Gleason last week rejected the groups' claims that the project poses too large a climate and environmental threat, upholding U.S. Interior Department approvals issued in March. The groups said they are appealing Gleason's ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but need an order to stop ConocoPhillips from beginning work next month on 8 miles of road, gravel mining, an airstrip and other infrastructure.

The groups, which requested a decision by Nov. 29, said the construction will threaten wildlife and harm the ability of indigenous subsistence hunters and fishers to gather traditional foods and engage in their cultural practices.

A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company is pleased with Gleason's decision, and that it plans to resume construction this winter.

An Interior Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The Interior Department’s approvals give ConocoPhillips permission to construct three drill pads, 25.8 miles of gravel roads, an air strip and hundreds of miles of ice roads.

The oil giant has said the project will produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day, reducing U.S. reliance on foreign energy and bolstering Alaska's economy.

The federal government estimates that it could release over 260 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental and indigenous groups had filed two lawsuits challenging the project’s approvals shortly after they were issued. They said the government didn't adequately account for the climate impact of those emissions or the project's harm to endangered species like polar bears, among other concerns.

The cases are Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic et al. v. Bureau of Land Management et al. and Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Bureau of Land Management et al., in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, case Nos. 3:23-cv-00058 and 3:23-cv-00061.

For the plaintiffs: Erik Grafe, Ian Dooley and Carole Holley of Earthjustice and Bridget Psarianos and Suzanne Bostrom of the Trustees for Alaska

For the U.S.: Rickey Turner and Paul Turcke of the U.S. Department of Justice

For ConocoPhillips: Ryan Steen, Whitney Brown, Jason Morgan and Luke Sanders of Stoel Rives

