ConocoPhillips vs. Viper Energy: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

ConocoPhillips provides global diversification and scale through its massive international exploration and production operations.

Viper Energy offers a focused royalty model that captures high-margin growth from the prolific Permian Basin.

Which energy stock provides the best balance of safety and upside for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips ›

The energy landscape in 2026 presents a choice between massive global scale and targeted regional growth. Choosing between ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) depends on your preference for diversification or specialization.

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s largest independent explorers, while Viper Energy focuses on mineral and royalty interests. Both companies benefit from robust production in the Permian Basin, but they navigate the market with very different business structures and capital requirements.

The case for ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips sells oil and natural gas to global markets, utilizing diverse partnerships and long-term contracts. Key strategic partners include QatarEnergy and Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL), with significant activity in Norway, Canada, and the United States. As global markets transition, many investors are also watching renewable energy stocks to balance their exposure to fossil fuels.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $61.6 billion, representing growth of 8.0% over the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $8.0 billion, which resulted in a net margin of nearly 13%. This net margin, which measures how much profit is kept from every dollar of sales, declined from the 16.2% reported in FY 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.4x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, indicating that the company uses a moderate level of borrowing to fund its operations. Free cash flow was close to $7.2 billion, which is the cash a company generates after paying for its capital investments.

The case for Viper Energy

Viper Energy owns mineral and royalty interests, meaning it collects payments from oil production without bearing the costs of drilling wells. Its primary operator is Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), which manages roughly 35% of the company's net royalty acreage. The company recently tightened its focus by divesting non-Permian assets to GRP Energy Capital and Warwick Capital Partners.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.4 billion, an increase of roughly 62% on the year. The net loss for 2025 was $68.0 million. This loss reflects a significant shift from the net income of roughly $359.2 million earned during the previous fiscal year. Free cash flow for the period was close to negative $1.3 billion.

Risk profile comparison

ConocoPhillips faces significant risks from commodity price volatility, as its revenues are highly sensitive to crude oil and natural gas prices. The company also navigates heavy regulatory pressure regarding climate change and ongoing litigation that could impose substantial legal costs. Additionally, the business must constantly replace its produced reserves through complex permitting and capital-intensive projects to ensure long-term production.

Viper Energy is heavily dependent on Diamondback Energy, as any operational delays by this primary operator directly reduce royalty revenues. Unlike some peers, the company has high exposure to price swings because it does not hedge its production heavily. Furthermore, recent aggressive acquisitions require successful integration to realize expected cash flows, while new environmental regulations in the Permian Basin could force operators to curtail production.

Valuation comparison

ConocoPhillips appears to be the value play with a lower Forward P/E, while Viper Energy trades at a higher P/S ratio reflecting its growth.

Metric ConocoPhillips Viper Energy Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 10.6x 21.2x 20.8x P/S ratio 2.2x 4.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Companies that rely on oil and gas production are bound to be exposed to the volatility of global commodity prices. Oil in particular has been subject to wide swings this year, thanks to the Iran war. Natural gas, meanwhile, is trading around its long-term average in the U.S. and has been more stable than crude oil.

Still, in an environment where oil prices could be quite volatile for a long period of time, ConocoPhillips has the edge. ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s largest independent exploration and production (E&P) businesses in terms of production and proved reserves. It’s a much more diversified business than Viper Energy, in terms of its global scale and the diversity of businesses in its portfolio. For ConocoPhillips, that includes natural gas marketing, licensing of its LNG technologies, and operating a fleet of tankers to safely transport oil.

ConocoPhillips’ scale has enabled it to increase revenue in 2025 over 2024. In particular, the company decided to remain unhedged this year to capture upside in oil prices, which should help it meet a $71 billion consensus revenue target. A key point for investors to note, too: COP is one of the best dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500, paying out $3.30 per share over the past year.

Theoretically, Viper Energy should be an even better investment because it is a capital-light business — it doesn’t need to invest in oil rigs or pipelines because the companies they lease to handle that: Viper just collects money. But as 2025’s $60 milllion net loss shows, there are still downsides to the business. The primary one is that mineral rights are depleting — eventually, oil and gas fields get tapped out or become uneconomic to extract. That means Viper needs to constantly buy new acreage to replenish its reserves, leaving it susceptible to oil and gas prices that could affect its ability to attract companies to lease its fields. Viper is expected to make a big comeback in profitability this year, with analysts projecting more than $ 500 million in net income on $2.3 billion in revenue. It doesn’t pay a dividend, however.

But in an uncertain market, the size and scale of ConocoPhillips and its relative value compared to Viper, plus its healthy commitment to paying dividends, give it the nod for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips and Viper Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.